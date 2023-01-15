On Sunday at 2:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on USC at the Galen Center. Stanford comes in at 17-1 overall and 5-0 in the Pac-12 while USC comes in at 12-4 overall and 2-3 in the Pac-12.

Last time out: On Friday, Stanford defeated UCLA 72-59 on the road. Stanford outscored UCLA 21-10 in the 4th quarter. Haley Jones (16 points, 12 rebounds, & 6 assists) and Cameron Brink (12 points, 11 rebounds, & 7 blocks) led the way for the Cardinal.

On USC: The Trojans had a strong start in the non-conference, but that was largely due to playing a fluffy schedule. Since league play has kicked into gear, they’ve been struggling. Unfortunately for them, they lost both games to UCLA by a combined four points. Not quite able to get it done against their rival. Their two league wins have come at Oregon State (69-58) and at home against Cal (63-43).

The Trojans are led by graduate forward Kadi Sissoko (15.3 points & 6.0 rebounds) and sophomore forward Rayah Marshall (14.9 points & 10.6 rebounds). Both players are having fantastic seasons and doing all they can to help their team. The number three option on this Trojans team is graduate guard Destiny Littleton, who is averaging 12.0 points per game. Outside of those three, nobody else is averaging over 7 points per game, so there’s a real drop off.

As a team, the Trojans average 67.4 points per game on 40.6% shooting from the field, 33.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.5% shooting from the foul line. They average 39.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.7 steals, 5.5 blocks, and 16.5 turnovers per game. They also average a +3.0 rebound margin and a +2.9 turnover margin per game. Their opponents average 52.0 points per game on 33.3% shooting from the field, 24.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 70.8% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is keep feeding Cameron Brink. She’s on a roll right now and is playing some of the best basketball she’s ever played. When you have a force like her in the paint, you have to keep giving her the rock and just let her do her thing.

Secondly, Stanford needs to get Hannah Jump rolling. She’s averaging 12.4 points per game, but the last couple of games she’s been in single digits, averaging 7.5 points per game. Things get tough for them offensively when she’s not scoring in double figures. Jump needs a get it right game and ideally, it’ll happen today against the Trojans.

Finally, Stanford just needs to take care of the ball. When they play clean and don’t turn it over, they play well. When they get sloppy, that’s when their opponents have some life. Stanford just needs to make sure they don’t beat themselves.

Prediction: After beating UCLA on Friday, Stanford is the obvious pick in this game. I got them winning 80-65. No disrespect to USC at all, but Stanford is on cruise control right now.

