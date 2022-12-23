On Friday at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network Radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome rival Cal to The Farm for round one of the Battle of the Bay. This will be the first Pac-12 game for both teams. Stanford comes in at 12-1 overall while Cal comes in at 9-2.

Last time out: On Tuesday, #2 Stanford defeated #21 Creighton 72-59 at home. Stanford freshman guard Talana Lepolo led the way with a career-high 17 points.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB takes care of business against #21 Creighton

On Cal: The Golden Bears are off to a solid start under head coach Charmin Smith, winning the games they are supposed to with only two losses to SMU and #5 Notre Dame. The Bears played Irish tough, losing 90-79 back in November. The Irish were ranked #9 at the time and have risen in the rankings since.

The Bears are led by sophomore guard Jayda Curry, who is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Redshirt sophomore guard Kemery Martin, a transfer from Utah, is the number two scorer on this Cal team, averaging 11.8 points per game on 44.5% shooting from the field, 42.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 88.9% shooting from the foul line. The third player scoring in double figures on average is senior forward Evelien Lutje Schipholt, who is averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Unlike their men’s counterparts, this Cal team has some real talent and players who belong at this level. They’re a solid team and will be coming to Maples with some confidence. Jada Curry knows how to get buckets and she’s got some players around her that can help take off some of the pressure.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain Curry. If she goes off, Cal will be able to hang around and perhaps make this interesting. If she has an average or below average performance, I like Stanford’s chances.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is crash the glass. Cal is used to winning the rebounding battle with a +9.8 rebound margin per game. The same is true for Stanford, who has a mind-boggling +19.2 rebound margin per game. If Stanford keeps that intensity up on the glass, they should be fine.

Finally, Stanford needs to play clean basketball. If they take care of the ball, avoid unnecessary fouls, and find the right shots, they’ll win this game. If they get sloppy or start taking ill-advised shots, Cal could make them pay a lot more than expected.

Prediction: Cal’s got a solid team this year and I think has a chance to exceed their expectations in league play. That said, Stanford is the top team in the conference and the number two team in the nation. I gotta pick Stanford to win this one. Especially with it being on The Farm. Stanford 78 Cal 61 is how I see this one going.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com