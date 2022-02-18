Preview: #2 Stanford WBB to face Oregon State at Corvallis

On Friday at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will take on Oregon State up in Corvallis. Stanford comes in at 21-3 overall and 12-0 in the Pac-12. Oregon State comes in at 12-9 overall and 5-6 in the Pac-12. Stanford won their first meeting at Maples earlier in the month by a final score of 82-59.

Last time out: On Sunday, Stanford defeated Colorado 63-46. Lexie Hull led the way for the Cardinal with 14 points and 4 rebounds.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB cruises past Colorado after shaky first half

On Oregon State: The Beavers continue to be on the NCAA tournament bubble, hoping to finish the season strong and find a way to make the tournament. They’re coming off a solid 68-62 win at Oregon after losing to them at home in the game before. With sophomore forward Taylor Jones (12.4 points per game) done for the season due to shoulder surgery, it really is on freshman guard Talia von Oelhoffen (14.7 points) to deliver the goods.

As a team, the Beavers average 65.4 points per game on 41.4% shooting from the field, 34.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.1% shooting from the foul line. They average 41.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 4.9 steals, 5.5 blocks, and 15.5 turnovers per game. They average a +7.4 rebound margin and a -6.0 turnover margin. Their opponents average 61.5 points per game on 35.9% shooting from the field, 29.4% shooting from 3-point range, and 76.7% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is contain von Oelhoffen. If she doesn’t get rolling, Oregon State will be hard pressed to make this much of game. If she heats up and scores 20+ points, Stanford could be in for a dog fight on the road.

The second thing Stanford needs to do is not allow Oregon State to win the battle on the glass. Stanford is used to winning the rebounding battle, averaging a +9.4 rebounding margin per game, but so is Oregon State. Whichever team wins the battle on the glass likely wins this game.

Finally, Stanford needs to win the turnover battle and take advantage of Oregon State’s sloppy play. Oregon State’s -6.0 turnover margin per game is terrible. Stanford in contrast averages a +1.6 turnover margin per game. Not great, but a lot better than -6.0. If Stanford dominates the turnover battle, they should be fine.

Prediction: Considering how Stanford beat Oregon State at home earlier in the year, it stands to reason that they’ll win this game. However, I think it’ll be closer than it was on The Farm. Stanford 80 Oregon State 65 is how I see this playing out.

