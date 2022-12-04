On Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area and Varsity Network Radio, #2 Stanford women’s basketball will welcome #23 Gonzaga to Maples Pavilion. Stanford comes in at 9-1 overall while Gonzaga comes in at 7-1.

Last time out: On Wednesday, Stanford defeated Santa Clara 82-69. Hannah Jump led the way for the Cardinal with 19 points on 6-12 shooting from the field, 4-8 shooting from 3-point range, and 3-3 shooting from the foul line.

RECAP: #2 Stanford WBB fends off Santa Clara

On Gonzaga: The Bulldogs are off to a really strong start, notching wins over #6/#4 Louisville (79-67 F/OT) and #23 Tennessee (73-72) in the Bahamas a couple of weeks back. Their lone loss was also in the Bahamas to Marquette (66-70).

While Stanford is 11-2 all-time versus Gonzaga, the Bulldogs have put up a real fight as of late in their recent matchups. Their most recent win over Stanford was in 2018 at their place (79-73) and the last time they played Stanford at Maples Pavilion with fans in 2019, they took the Cardinal to overtime. So, they’ve proven to be a worthy opponent.

This year’s Bulldogs squad is led by junior forward Yvonne Ejim, who is averaging 17.1 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. Senior guard Kaylynne Truong (13.8 points), grad transfer guard Brynna Maxwell (13.0 points), and redshirt junior forward Eliza Hollingsworth (10.4 points) are also scoring in double figures. Senior guard Kayleigh Truong, Kaylynne’s sister, is knocking on the door with 9.4 points per game.

As a team, the Bulldogs are averaging 73.5 points per game on 45.0% shooting from the field, 40.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 80.9% shooting from the foul line. They average 38.8 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.3 steals, 3.0 blocks, and 15.9 turnovers per game. They also average a +7.2 rebound margin and a +0.7 turnover margin. Their opponents average 58.4 points per game on 37.7% shooting from the field, 28.5% shooting from 3-point range, and 72.9% shooting from the foul line.

Keys to the game: For Stanford, the first thing they need to do is win the 3-point battle. Gonzaga is used to dominating the perimeter game. If Stanford can play them even in that department, they’ll be taking a big weapon away from them. Obviously, this is a game where Hannah Jump’s 3-point shooting could really make a difference.

Secondly, Stanford needs to control the glass. Gonzaga is used to winning the battle on the boards decisively, but so is Stanford, who averages a +19.5 rebound margin. Whichever team wins the battle on the glass will have the definite advantage.

Finally, Stanford needs to take care of the ball. In games that get tight, ball security and control is key. If Stanford is not committing turnovers and having sound possessions, they should be fine.

Prediction: Stanford should be favored because they are the higher ranked team and they are at home. However, Gonzaga has shown they can hang with Stanford and make games interesting. Plus, Stanford was pushed by Santa Clara on Wednesday. I got Stanford winning, but I think it’ll be a real battle. Stanford 74 Gonzaga 67 is how I see this one playing out.

