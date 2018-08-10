Stanford wrapped up practice No. 7 Thursday night and it was a full contact day for the Cardinal. Head coach David Shaw discussed the defensive backfield and updated the offensive line competitions. Defensive coordinator Lance Anderson provided a run down of each level of the defense and the strong start of several freshmen. Fifth year guard Brandon Fanaika is "on his way back" and junior guard Nate Herbig didn't practice but it's not a serious injury, according to Shaw. Several players not dressed for practice included Dalyn Wade-Perry, Curtis Robinson and Osiris St. Brown. The open scrimmage Sunday at 2:40 will give onlookers an opportunity to get a sense for the injuries the team is dealing with and to get their own take of several competitions.

David Shaw

What is the situation with the cornerbacks right now?" Alijah Holder is back ... he didn't do the live periods today but did a lot of team stuff today. He played really well. He's planting and breaking. He's flipping his hips and turning and running full speed. It's great. "Alameen Murphy ... veteran and team captain who knows what to do. He's physical and smart. "And Paulson Adebo right now is really playing at a high level. I think we have three guys who can play. Treyjohn Butler is on the rise. A couple young guys are coming along, JJ Parson." Anyone have the inside track at nickel?" "We're rolling a lot of guys through there. The best thing is we have some safeties who can play -- Malik Antoine, Frank Buncom has played nickel before, Alameen played in the spring and did a really good job. We have some safeties who can play and some corners who can play." You've mentioned Brandon Fanaika and Devery Hamilton at left guard. Are there any other players at that spot? "We had a couple guys get banged up, nothing too serious. We gave Foster Sarell a couple reps there. He did a good job. Nick Wilson is in there, too. We're rolling guys through there to see if someone can grab it." How would you evaluate Drew Dalman's camp so far? "For a redshirt freshman he has been outstanding. He is trying to hold the fort down while Jesse is gone. I think Brian Chaffin and him have really battled in there. "Both guys, of course, don't have the experience that Jesse has. But for two inexperienced guys they're doing a good job making the calls. We have some very big defensive tackles that are hard for our under 300 pound centers to handle. "But it's great for them to work on maintaining leverage against bigger guys -- Mike Williams, Dalyn Wade-Perry. Those guys are giving them a hard time and that's what you expect in training camp, for it to be hard."

Lance Anderson