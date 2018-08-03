Stanford's training camp started Tuesday and it got off to a spirited start. In fact, head coach David Shaw said the physicality had to be dialed back.

"Like a lot of day ones it starts fast and guys have a lot energy, everyone is playing really well and using their hands. You get toward the end of practice and you get a little bit too physical. We had to back off a little bit to keep ourselves healthy. The shoulder pads are not on, yet. We have to through alignment, assignment, move fast, stay off the ground, and we made that point today. We have to do better from there."

Injury Update: Center Jesse Burkett is out and Stanford will see how he progresses during the next couple weeks. Linebackers Sean Barton and Joey Alfieri are full go and "looking great". Alijah Holder is splitting time in the practice right now but is practicing.

How does KJ Costello look?

"He looks great. I don’t think he’s 100 percent but he looks great. He could have fooled me today. I would guess he’s 85 to 90 percent. He was outstanding today."

Have you been able to talk to the older players about which of the young guys had good summers?

“The comments from most of the guys were about the whole group. The maturity of the entire group -- that they worked extremely hard. None of them fell behind in the workouts. None of them fell behind academically. As a unit they’re pretty tight already. They’re already integrating with the entire team. The consensus I got from the older players is they were impressed with the entire group’s maturity and readiness to compete.”

What is the agenda for those guys and what is the window for them to maybe push for a spot?

“The great thing about the rule change is the window is all year long. That’s the important thing about it. We no longer have a group of guys we’re redshirting and a group of guys we’re playing. Now we’re treating them all the same. A guy may play early in the year, may play in the middle of the year or may not play until the end of the year. We’re going to prepare them all to play.

"What I expressed to them this morning in our team meeting is that it’s not a guarantee. You have to earn your way onto the field. Just because the rule is there doesn’t mean we’re going to use it. For a young guy to get onto the field they have to beat out an older guy. We’re still going to compete.”

How does Bryce get better from last year?

“First of all we wanted him to get stronger and he wanted to get stronger. He weighed in the other day more than 200 pounds, whereas last year he played in the low 190s. He has gotten stronger and a couple plays today you saw the juice, which all we want him to have is to be a little bit stronger and have that same juice.”

How Bryce can handle comparisons to what he did last year:

“You can’t compare yourself to ghosts because last season is over. But the big preparation is to be ready for everyone else: ‘Last year you rushed for a 1,000 yards in five games. This year you’re behind that pace, what’s wrong?’

"The plan hopefully is for him to be a little more versatile. He doesn’t have to have 30 carries in a game. But to be in the 20s and overall maybe have overall 30 touches with some catches and things we want to do with him to add to his versatility.”

You have said Jovan Swann is one of the players who was under the radar. What have you seen from him?

“The biggest thing I’m seeing from him is maturity and leadership. He has kind of taken the whole group under his wings even though he’s not the oldest guy in the group. He has been the leader. He has worked extremely hard. He has got his body in great shape.

"I started hear from some guys who aren’t here anymore that he was reaching out and asking questions about leadership, workouts and different plays and techniques. That’s a sign of maturity to say I don’t know everything. I want to get knowledge from other people -- guys who are in the NFL, guys who are out of the NFL. That’s awesome. That’s someone who is thirsty for knowledge and to grow. I’m excited for him to make a big jump this year.”