The Cardinal showed their toughness last week to rally from a historic rout suffered at the hands of Oregon to sweep UCLA and USC on the road. Stanford sustained many bruises, and one lost fingernail, against the physical styles of the LA schools.

The wins propelled the Cardinal to No. 7 in the AP Poll, their highest ranking in a month. Stanford is 4-3 in the last seven games and is working its way back to the level of play that led to a 17-1 start to the season. Stanford hosts Arizona Friday night and No. 17 Arizona State Sunday in the final homestand of the regular season.

"I'm really proud of our team (and) how hard people battled (in LA)," said head coach Tara VanDerveer after a practice this week. "It was extremely physical. We got down in both games and came back. Not that you want to get down, but we're down 15 (to USC) and I'm like, 'Woah'.

"They really stayed together really well and I think especially coming off the Oregon game I was really proud of our team. It gives me a lot of optimism ... and I'm excited about the resilience that people showed. They're really calm. They don't panic. They don't get on each other. I was watching the Oregon game, when things don't go your way you learn a lot about people. I learned that we have some really, really good people, and genuinely caring people on our team. They really want to win and they don't go off the deep end when things don't go their way."

Alanna Smith was Exhibit A of the mental toughness required to pull herself out of a rut and then dominate. Smith was visibly frustrated with herself against Oregon to the point that she showed a negative reaction after nearly every miss. Last week she earned conference and national player of the week honors after averaging a double-double: 22.5 points, 12.5 rebounds and 3.5 blocks for fun.

And she played part of the USC game with only nine fingernails. One got ripped off when a USC player tried to ram through Smith on a screen. By Tuesday she couldn't bend that finger.

"Alanna is getting beat up in there," VanDerveer said. "She is responding to the physical play. I don't think it should be that physical. She is getting two or three people on her all the time and she's really battling. I'm admiring her mental toughness."

Smith is the target of a style of defensive play that bothers her head coach. And she has seen it before when opponents know they can't match up against the versatile athleticism of a Stanford big. It probably hasn't been seen to this extent since the Ogwumike sisters got knocked around.

"I think everybody knows that I like a physical game but a freedom-of-movement game so people can see the athleticism that women have," VanDerveer said. "John Wooden said this that if it becomes (too) physical then you might as well watch football. My way of seeing basketball is different than how it is."

To Smith's credit she does her best to roll with how the game is being officiated.

"It's just knowing that's how the game is going to go and not having it affect you," she said. "It's having to accept it. If you let it frustrate you then that affects how you're playing. As a senior and a leader on the team you don't want to be the one who is frustrated and complaining. You want to be a steady, calm presence. Obviously it's a bit annoying. It's pretty physical down in the post but that's the game you have to embrace. I think at some point it would be nice to get some calls but you can't expect them."

Smith's determination to stay calm under pressure certainly paid off when it mattered most against USC.