The Cardinal's ninth win of the season resulted in the second worst overall team grade (67.6) of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. The Notre Dame grade was 67.1. Like that night in South Bend Stanford's pass protection failed on multiple occasions, so it's not a surprise that the 45.9 pass protection rating was second worst this season to the 33.1 mark against the Fighting Irish.

As a unit it was not a shining day for Stanford's offense. First, it's of course worth noting how short-handed Stanford was that day: NFL-caliber players Bryce Love, Kaden Smith, Trent Irwin, Walker Little and Nate Herbig were unavailable. Stanford then lost starting right tackle A.T. Hall and Henry Hattis stepped in as the only available scholarship tackle left.

There is not a single team in the country that loses that many talented starters and responds, 'No big deal.'

That said, Stanford was facing a Pitt defense that had given up 38 points to North Carolina and 45 points to Duke this season. The Cardinal were lucky to get a second touchdown in the Sun Bowl despite the team and coaching staff knowing well in advance that a strategy needed to be put together that could succeed without those missing starters.

It was not perfect throwing conditions and both quarterbacks struggled to a combined 17-of-46 and 241 yards. But Costello's 6-of-17 performance for 105 yards was the most unexpected and undoubtedly it was very disappointing for him to end an otherwise successful season that way.

Costello was under the most pressure since the Notre Dame game. His first 16 dropbacks resulted in three sacks, eight hurries and six knockdowns. Hall was injured on the sack when he was beaten by a speed rush while on the other side Tucker Fisk was pushed all the way back to Costello. The quarterback got crunched in the middle and Hall's leg was bent awkwardly.

Costello's "pass" to Cameron Scarlett for the winning touchdown was obviously a lucky break. Costello kept on the read-option because Pitt's defensive end took one late step toward Scarlett just as Costello was making his decision about what to do. It was a 50-50 call and Costello held onto the ball. He immediately had nowhere to go while Scarlett ran into the end zone.

Hamilton was beaten twice for the other sacks. His first sack allowed occurred when he didn't pick up a stunt well working in tandem with Brandon Fanaika.

While Costello struggled it's fair to question whether enough was done by the coaches to give him some easy "wins". To that point it was surprising that one of the best wide receivers in the country, facing just an Ok pass defense, was only targeted six times. JJ Arcega-Whiteside was targeted once in the first quarter, twice in the second, once in the third and twice in the fourth. The two completions in the fourth quarter were on the second touchdown drive and two of his three catches in the game came off play action.

Arcega-Whiteside developed into an NFL player while at Stanford and he made a habit of breaking souls and ankles of defensive backs. At the college level he became difficult to defend without holding or resorting to pass interference.

Arcega-Whiteside was one of only four players targeted with passes, along with Colby Parkinson, Michael Wilson and Scarlett.

Wilson's physicality and toughness was displayed several times this season. Costello gave him another opportunity in the Sun Bowl, although a receiver can live without having to catch a pass just before a linebacker crashes into him. But Wilson hopped up like he just finished a yoga pose and pointed downfield to take credit for the first first down of the game for Stanford.



It was interesting that Wilson got an end-around to get the last first down. It was a rare diversion from the norm of play calling in the game and wasn't utilized until it was time to set up the victory formation.

Scarlett wasn't effective in the passing game but he had his best rushing performance of his career. Scarlett has good vision, stays within his one-cut style and is effective, if not flashy, with how he picks up yards. He didn't have his best pass blocking day but that seemed to be a bug that was going around. The Pitt running backs, especially Hall, were horrible as the last line of defense for Kenny Pickett.

Dorian Maddox should be a serious contender to be part of the running back rotation next season. Like Scarlett he's not a highlight waiting to happen but he gets the job done well.

Fanaika and Henry Hattis deserve shoutouts for their play. Fanaika ended his season with a run of improved play and he corrected the glaring misses from earlier in the season.

Hattis stepped in for Hall and showed what has often been said about him: He has the physical skill set to be a mauler in run blocking. His pass protection needs work but he can move defenders a long way against their will on run plays. At the very least it's reassuring for next season that he can be a legitimate option beyond formations with extra linemen.