CardinalSportsReport - Peers, former players and coaches, public figures honor Tara

"Tara at the top" is the message on the banner of Stanford women's basketball's Twitter account. Hall of Fame head Coach Tara VanDerveer was celebrated Tuesday night for a remarkable accomplishment to win 1,099 games in a sport that constantly challenges coaches to change.

VanDerveer has never been afraid to learn and adapt to find what works best to win. A relentless competitor and arguably one of the greatest teachers of any sport, period,

Cardinal Sports Report highly recommends taking a joyful trip through the social media postings celebrating VanDerveer.