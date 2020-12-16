 CardinalSportsReport - Peers, former players and coaches, public figures honor Tara
Peers, former players and coaches, public figures honor Tara

Jacob Rayburn • CardinalSportsReport
"Tara at the top" is the message on the banner of Stanford women's basketball's Twitter account. Hall of Fame head Coach Tara VanDerveer was celebrated Tuesday night for a remarkable accomplishment to win 1,099 games in a sport that constantly challenges coaches to change.

VanDerveer has never been afraid to learn and adapt to find what works best to win. A relentless competitor and arguably one of the greatest teachers of any sport, period,

Cardinal Sports Report highly recommends taking a joyful trip through the social media postings celebrating VanDerveer.

