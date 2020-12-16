CardinalSportsReport - Peers, former players and coaches, public figures honor Tara

Peers, former players and coaches, public figures honor Tara
"Tara at the top" is the message on the banner of Stanford women's basketball's Twitter account. Hall of Fame head Coach Tara VanDerveer was celebrated Tuesday night for a remarkable accomplishment to win 1,099 games in a sport that constantly challenges coaches to change.
VanDerveer has never been afraid to learn and adapt to find what works best to win. A relentless competitor and arguably one of the greatest teachers of any sport, period,
Cardinal Sports Report highly recommends taking a joyful trip through the social media postings celebrating VanDerveer.
1099.— Lady Vol Basketball (@LadyVol_Hoops) December 16, 2020
Pat would be proud.
Congratulations, Coach VanDerveer! pic.twitter.com/T2R6hmVqCh
"You're the people that I want to be a great coach for. You're the people I care about."#TaraAtTheTop | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/Vs5NBDOyLe— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 16, 2020
The team had a special gift for "T-Dawg" 😂🐐#TaraAtTheTop | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/vE1tSDV1qL— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 16, 2020
Respected and beloved by all. That's our coach.— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 16, 2020
Congratulations, Tara!#TaraAtTheTop | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/QIy06WxnsG
The top is right where Tara belongs.— USA Basketball (@usabasketball) December 16, 2020
Congratulations @StanfordWBB Coach VanDerveer on becoming the winningest coach in women's college basketball history.#TaraAtTheTop x 🇺🇸 #USABfamily pic.twitter.com/rUYpyamZTy
Earning respect from her peers as a steadfast ambassador of the @Pac12.#TaraAtTheTop | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/5b7E4hi1Mf— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 16, 2020
Words don’t do it justice! This woman is the absolute greatest. Grateful to be loved by her and share so many memories and Ws together! ❤️ #TaraAtTheTop https://t.co/TLPoB1tY1n— Lindy La Rocque (@lindylarocque) December 16, 2020
Stanford football @CoachDavidShaw considers Tara VanDerveer one of the best coaches ever, period - any sport, any level, man, woman. His thoughtful words on Hall of Fame @StanfordWBB coach on cusp of wins record: pic.twitter.com/G1fWUQZoV6— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) December 15, 2020
Warriors coach Steve Kerr with some thoughtful remarks about Hall of Fame @StanfordWBB coach Tara VanDerveer, poised to pass the late Pat Summitt as all-time winningest women’s basketball coach tomorrow night when the No. 1 Cardinal play at Pacific. pic.twitter.com/TLoBZBTTBx— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) December 14, 2020
Congrats Coach (and dedicated swimmer) Tara! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼#TaraAtTheTop 🐐 https://t.co/5NPygh7BLE— Katie Ledecky (@katieledecky) December 16, 2020
Love love LOVE this video! Congrats T-Dawg. Truly One of One🤍 https://t.co/RH5qXhPKs9— Kiana Williams (@Kiana__W) December 16, 2020
Appreciate @notthefakeSVP & @StanfordSteve82 having the 🐐 on SportsCenter tonight!#TaraAtTheTop | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/UCZ7APRz1l— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 16, 2020
Mood. #TaraAtTheTop | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/x3spPEwPSq— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) December 16, 2020