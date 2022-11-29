Stanford graduate transfer safety Patrick Fields has been named a finalist for the Wuerffel Trophy, which is awarded for exemplary service in the community.

In the release put out by Stanford Athletics, it said of Fields:

“A two-time graduate at Oklahoma, Fields is studying for his master's in management science and engineering at Stanford. He was one of three finalists for the award last season at Oklahoma, which ultimately was received by Cardinal quarterback Isaiah Sanders.

“Fields has been active in the Stanford community since joining the Cardinal program from Oklahoma in January. He planned and executed a three-day mentorship and networking event prior to Juneteenth in his hometown of Tulsa, Okla. The event brought together high school and college students with black business owners, leaders and mentors, to teach the students about the college admissions process and financial resources available to them. Fields raised the funds to make all events during the three days free to those who attended and hopes to give out academic scholarships through the event in the future.”

Fields had a solid season on The Farm, totaling 43 tackles (28 solo), 4.0 tackles for a loss, and 2.0 sacks. He brought a much-needed veteran presence to the Stanford defense and was one of the leaders in the secondary. He made everyone around him better and was a really good teammate. It’ll be fun to see what the future holds for Fields and what kind of impact he makes on whichever communities he ends up serving in.

