Pac-12 issues statement regarding media rights agreements

On Tuesday, the day after July 4th, the Pac-12 issued the following statement regarding their next steps towards getting a new media rights agreement:

The Pac-12 Board of Directors met this morning and authorized the Conference to immediately begin negotiations for its next media rights agreements.

The Pac-12’s current media deal doesn’t expire until 2024, but given the sudden and swift departures of UCLA and USC to the Big Ten, the league is expediting the process of getting a new media rights deal. On Friday, the Pac-12 issued a statement indicating that the remaining 10 members of the league will look to stick together and expand, though there are various different reports out there that cast doubt on the accuracy of that statement. For now, the other 10 schools remain in the Pac-12, but it’s anyone guess how long that will remain the case.

While some schools, like Cal, chose to make a statement after the departure of UCLA and USC, Stanford has chosen to instead remain quiet up to this point. Stanford is doing its best to not give any sort of indication of where they are leaning or thinking. Some interpret this as reason to worry as some possible indication that Stanford will be left without a seat at the table.

Personally, I rather see this as Stanford simply keeping all options open and wanting to survey the scene as best they can. Stanford is a unique school in that it’s an Ivy League level school that also plays ball at the highest level. Moreso than other schools, Stanford is a school where fit really matters. There needs to be an all-around fit that best helps them meet their mission of providing an elite athletic and academic experience for all their student-athletes. Not just their football players.

As the Pac-12 continues talks with its remaining members while also seeking to expand its footprint and strike a new media deal, I do expect Stanford to be an active participant in those discussions while also actively paying attention to what’s happening across the country. Stanford of all schools should be methodically looking at all their options and that appears to be what they are doing.

