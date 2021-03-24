CardinalSportsReport - Oscar da Silva signs with German pro team after exemplary college career

There was nothing left for Oscar da Silva to give to Stanford and in four years he gave it his best effort to maximize what he could accomplish in the classroom and on the court. da Silva and Stanford released statement Wednesday that the Munich born da Silva has signed with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the German BBL.

He will play for the club for the remainder of the season before training for the 2021 NBA Draft. He announced his decision with a letter to the Stanford community.

"Almost four years ago I arrived on campus oozing of excitement and anticipation about the journey I was about to embark on. I committed to give you everything and in return I received that and plenty more. You gave me a home, a family, and experiences and rewards that I wouldn’t have dared dream about. Words can’t express how much the last four years have meant to me and I will treasure these moments, the highs and the lows, the joy and the tears, the successes and failures, for the rest of my life because they carefully molded me, bit by bit, into the person I am today."

In Ludwigsburg, da Silva will play for sporting director and head coach John Patrick, a four-year letter winner and 1991 graduate from the Stanford program.

da Silva averaged 18.5 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 56.9 percent from the floor this season. He is one of two players nationally to hit those benchmarks, alongside Gonzaga's Drew Timme. He finishes the season ranked 15th all-time at Stanford with 1,446 points, and ranks 13th in made field goals, 14th in field goal percentage, 13th in rebounds, seventh in blocks and 12th in minutes played.

"I have said this before, but Oscar was and will always be the example for college athletics," said Jerod Haase, The Anne and Tony Joseph Director of Men's Basketball. "From the time he stepped onto campus as a part of our first recruiting class, to the end of his senior season, Oscar showed up every day with an eagerness to learn, get better and make an impact."

The Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year, da Silva was a first team All-Pac-12 honoree for the second straight season, and he added on with a nod to the Pac-12 All-Defense team. He was honored last week with first team all-district accolades from the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) and the United States Basketball Writers' Association (USBWA). Additionally, he is a top-10 finalist for the Senior CLASS Award.

"He is beloved by his teammates, his coaches, and those across the entire Stanford community," continued Haase. "We will miss Oscar, but Oscar will never be forgotten here at Stanford."