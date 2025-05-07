Oregon State QB Ben Gulbranson transfers to Stanford

Stanford keeps adding depth to their quarterback room via the transfer portal, this time landing Oregon State transfer Ben Gulbranson, who is coming off a redshirt junior season. Out of high school in Newbury Park, California Gulbranson was rated a 3-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, holding offers from Arizona State, Cal, Harvard, Kansas State, and San Jose State in addition to Oregon State.

During his time in Corvallis, Gulbranson played in 18 games, going 222-359 (61.8%) for 2,648 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Last season in five games, he went 78-128 (60.9%) for 943 yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions. He hasn’t been amazing, but he’s proven to be a solid quarterback who can play at this level.

While I don’t think it’s likely he ends up being the starting quarterback for the Cardinal, Gulbranson should make the room more competitive and that’s always what you want. The old iron sharpens iron adage is true. Gulbranson had been planning to go to medical school before deciding to come to Stanford, so he must feel he still has some good football left in him. It’ll be fun to see what he brings to The Farm.

