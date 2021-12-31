Oklahoma safety Patrick Fields commits to Stanford as a grad transfer

On Thursday, Stanford football picked up a grad transfer for the 2022 season in Oklahoma senior safety Patrick Fields. In 12 games with the Sooners this past season, Fields totaled 80 tackles (50 solo), 5.0 tackles for a loss, and 2 interceptions. In Oklahoma’s 47-32 victory over Oregon in the Alamo Bowl on Wednesday, Fields had a team-high 9 total tackles (6 solo), 0.5 tackles for a loss, and was named defensive MVP.

Per his bio on the Oklahoma team website, Fields is a 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America First Team honoree and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy (nation's absolute best football scholar-athlete), Wuerffel Trophy (FBS player who best exhibits exemplary community service) and Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year (outstanding leadership on and off the field).

Fields will begin taking classes on January 3rd to complete a master’s degree in Management Science and Engineering (MS&E) on a full academic scholarship. He has a unique journey to Stanford, telling CardinalSportsReport.com tonight that Stanford has always been a dream school of his, but it isn’t until now that he’s been able to have that dream come to fruition. He always had the plan and hopes of coming to Stanford for graduate school, went through the regular application process, and found out that he has been accepted. He spoke to director of football operations Matt Doyle earlier today and received confirmation that he will be playing on the team next year.

As far as what he brings to the football program, Fields brings veteran leadership in the secondary and gives Stanford someone who can make plays in a variety of ways. Stanford was noticeably better when Jonathan McGill returned to the secondary and knowing that they’ll be adding Fields as well is just another jolt to the defense that’ll make them even better. It’ll be fun to see what Fields brings to the program and what type of impact he makes next season.

