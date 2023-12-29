Before the season, Stanford women’s basketball freshman forward Nunu Agara caught up with CardinalSportsReport.com about how she’s liking life on The Farm.

VIDEO: Nunu Agara is enjoying her freshman year at Stanford

Agara is loving her time at Stanford so far. She loves the weather after coming from a cold weather state in Minnesota. Basketball and school has been going really well for her, too. She loves her classes and has enjoyed getting acclimated to her teammates.

On her fellow freshmen Chloe Clardy and Courtney Ogden, Agara likes the relationship they are building. They actually call themselves the “Tree-O” as a fun play on words. She takes credit for the nickname. They were able to room together over the summer and so that helped them really forge a close bond with one another. She also has developed a close relationship with head coach Tara VanDerveer as well. Just all in all, she’s loving the relationships that she is fostering.

On making the leap from high school to college, Agara said Hopkins High School prepared her well for the Division I level. She feels like the biggest difference from high school to college is the pace of the game. It’s a lot faster than high school. All about being more efficient with your moves and everything that you do.

On learning the playbook and adjusting to that side of things, Agara said they were able to install a couple of the main plays in during the summer. It hasn’t been as hard as she thought it might be since it’s just adding bits and pieces to those main concepts.

Agara has enjoyed going against Cameron Brink and Kiki Iriafen in practice. She likes how they challenge her defensively to not foul and keep her honest. She feels like they make her better each and every day she gets to face them. She likes trying to steal a little bit of their moves and listen to their advice. She just tries to absorb as much as she can from them.

On playing under VanDerveer, Agara said it has been amazing. She likes how VanDerveer allows her to be who she is and be free on the court. She is able to play a lot of positions and feels like VanDerveer does a great job of allowing her to showcase her versatility.

What Agara most likes about her home state of Minnesota is how family friendly it is. She misses her friends and the relationships she has back there. And then she also loves Hopkins High School. Just how elite it is in its basketball and school. She really is grateful to be an alum of that school.

Agara said her favorite WNBA team is actually the Las Vegas Aces and not the Minnesota Lynx. She likes the Aces because of A’ja Wilson. She just likes her personality and the way she plays the game. Also the fact that she’s left-handed, which makes it easier for her to model her game after.

Agara had fun taking a sports writing class. She really enjoyed the professor she had as she also had him for creative writing in the summer. So that part has been fun for her. Just to build a relationship with a professor on campus and have some familiarity there.

Agara is excited to be a freshman at Stanford. She wants to make a big impact on the team and help them achieve their goals. The way her season ended last year in high school was heartbreaking, so she can relate to how last season ended for Stanford. She feels like they’re in the same boat, so that’s helped her better connect and relate to her teammates.

On Chloe Clardy, Agara likes how efficient and calm she is on the court. Just her ability to be a floor general for them. And then with Courtney Ogden, Agara likes her versatility and what she brings on that end. Also her ability to shoot.

Finally, Agara shared her favorite flavor of Gatorade. Watch the end of the interview to find out what she said!

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com