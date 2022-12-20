Last week, Stanford football announced the addition of three new coaches to Troy Taylor’s coaching staff replacing running backs coach Ron Gould, wide receivers coach Bobby Kennedy, and strength & conditioning coach Cullen Carroll who were relieved of their coaching duties.

Taking over as running backs coach is Malcolm Agnew, who previously held the same position on Taylor’s staff at Sacramento State since February 2020.

"I'm so excited to have Malcom Agnew join us at Stanford," Taylor said in the release. "Malcolm is not only an incredible running backs coach but also one of the most genuine people you will ever meet. He develops great relationships with his players and is able to bring out the very best in them."

"I'm honored and excited to join Coach Taylor's staff and be a part of the Stanford family," Agnew added. "Stanford is a special place, it's the elite of the elite. There is no other institution where you can earn a life-changing degree while playing the highest level of football. As a Pac-12 player, I deeply respected Stanford's toughness, intelligence and competitiveness. I can't wait to coach Stanford student-athletes who embody those same traits. I'm excited for this next chapter on The Farm with Coach Taylor; he's a fierce competitor and a proven winner."

Agnew was a standout running back at Southern Illinois University, rushing for 1,708 yards and 16 touchdowns during his two-year career with the Salukis after transferring from Oregon State. He signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers following his college career, but retired due to injury. Following his playing career, he went into coaching making stops at De Smet Jesuit High School in St. Louis, MO (his alma mater) in 2015, Nebraska (2016), North Dakota (2017-19), Sacramento State (2020-22), and now Stanford. Agnew has been the running backs coach at all stops except Nebraska where he held the title of “Player Personnel” coach.

Taking over as wide receiver’s coach is Tyler Osborne, who previously held the same position on Taylor’s staff at Sacramento State for the past three seasons.

"I'm excited to have Tyler Osborne join our staff," Taylor said in the release. "He is everything you want in a coach: intelligent, great teacher and loves developing student-athletes. He is a great fit at Stanford."

"I am extremely excited to join the Stanford football program and grateful Coach Taylor is giving me the opportunity to coach the best student-athletes in the country," Osborne added. "I want to thank all of the players I've coached the last four years at Sacramento State, I will forever cherish my time there.

"I have always had an incredible amount of respect for Stanford and how prestigious it is both academically and athletically. I have seen first-hand these last four years at Sacramento State how successful Coach Taylor is as a coach and leader, and I know that success will continue at Stanford under his leadership. I cannot wait to get started on The Farm. Go Cardinal!"

Following a standout athletic career at Sheldon High School in Eugene, Oregon as both a football and baseball player, Osborne attended the University of Oregon, graduating in 2016. During his time as a student at Oregon, Osborne served as a student assistant on the football team. In 2016, he was promoted to the role of “Offensive Analyst.” He was then a graduate assistant at Washington from 2017-18, the wide receiver’s coach at Sacramento State from 2019-22, and now Stanford.

Taking over as strength & conditioning coach is Ryan Deatrick, who previously held the same position on Taylor’s staff at Sacramento State since January 2019.

"I'm thrilled to have Ryan Deatrick join our staff," Taylor said in the release. "He is incredibly knowledgeable and has a limitless energy and willingness to bring out the best in our student-athletes. The success we achieved at Sacramento State would not have been possible without the leadership, knowledge and determination of Coach Deatrick."

"I want to thank Bernard Muir, Coach Taylor, Heather Owen and everyone at Stanford for giving me and my family this opportunity," Deatrick added. "I am excited to continue working with Coach Taylor and coach the high-level student-athletes that are at Stanford. I'm appreciative of Cullen Carroll and the previous staff for setting such a strong foundation to build upon. My mentor Yancy McKnight modeled servant-leadership for me and taught me that to earn respect, you have to show the student-athlete that you will work hard to develop and progress together, and that's exactly what I plan to do. Thank you to all of the student-athletes, coaches and administrators I've worked with these last four years at Sacramento State. They have been incredible to me and my family, and I know that program will remain in great hands."

Deatrick has a lot of experience in the field of sports performance. After graduating from Simpson College with a degree in exercise science in 2013, he landed a position at Iowa as an intern later that same year. He was then at South Dakota from 2013-14 as a graduate assistant and assistant sports performance coach. Following South Dakota, he was at Houston from 2015-18 as a sports performance coach for both football and baseball. After Houston, he was at Sacramento State from 2019-22 as the director of sports performance for the football program. In his final season at Sacramento State, he was promoted to the role of “Assistant Athletic Director, Sports Performance.”

All three of these new coaches come from Sacramento State and thus have a lot of familiarity with Troy Taylor and the kind of program he’s hoping to build. Those are all key positions on the coaching staff and so it’s nice that Taylor has guys of his own at these spots. In many ways, having a new S&C coach is most important because those guys really are integral in setting the tone for the program and the way players go about approaching the game day in and day out.

As for the running back and wide receiver coaching positions, both Agnew and Osborne are replacing coaches with tremendous resumes, but they are building strong resumes of their own as well. Unlike Gould, Agnew actually played the running back position in college while Osborne has a strong offensive background going back to his days at Oregon and seeing how they do things. Both coaches look like really nice additions and should bring a real spark at their respective positions. It’ll be fun to see who else rounds out Taylor’s staff and how things all shake out on this front in the coming days and weeks.

