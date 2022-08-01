Nate Britt joins Stanford MBB as Director of Player Development

At the end of July, Stanford men’s basketball announced the hiring of Nate Britt as Director of Player Development. Britt played four years at North Carolina under Roy Williams from 2014-17, averaging 5.1 points, 1.5 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game for his career. He helped the Tar Heels win a national championship during the 2016-17 season. Following his career with the Tar Heels, he played five seasons overseas in Europe.

"We are very excited to add Nate to our coaching staff,” Stanford head coach Jerod Haase said in the team release. “He was extremely successful as both a high-level collegiate and professional player, and he will provide great value to the program as a whole."

Per the team release, Britt “reached back-to-back NCAA Championship games with the Tar Heels, including a win in the national championship game in 2017. Britt holds the program record for conference wins by a player (59) and ranks in the top five for career wins (fourth, 116) and career games played (second, 151). He earned the program's Marvin Williams Carolina Way and George Lynch Best Defensive Player awards for the 2016-17 campaign.”

When looking at his career accomplishments, especially at the collegiate level, it’s clear that Britt offers a lot to this Stanford program. He knows what it takes to win a national championship and like Jerod Haase, he played under the great Roy Williams, so there’s a certain philosophy that they can relate to. It’ll be interesting to see how the players under Britt develop and what kind of impact he’ll have on The Farm.

