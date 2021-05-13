 CardinalSportsReport - Miller excited about progress in spring; hypes up brother, Braden
Miller excited about progress in spring; hypes up brother, Braden

Jacob Rayburn • CardinalSportsReport
We all should be so fortunate as to have a hype man like Barrett Miller when asked about his brother, Braden. Braden is a junior offensive lineman with an offer from Stanford and many other schools.

Barrett laughed when asked to give the scout on Braden and then painted a picture that if it comes true sure sounds like it would lead to a spot in Canton.

Barrett also spoke highly of working with new offensive line coach Terry Heffernan and the progress of the line during spring.

