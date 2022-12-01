On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball redshirt junior middle blocker McKenna Vicini was named Pac-12 defensive player of the week. This is the second career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor for Vicini and her first this season.

In Stanford’s two home victories over Oregon State and Cal last week, Vicini averaged 2.29 blocks, 2.00 kills, and 3.21 points per set on a .367 hitting percentage. In Stanford’s 3-1 victory over Oregon State, she had five blocks and seven kills. In Stanford’s 3-0 victory over Cal, she had 11 blocks and seven kills.

Vicini has been a real anchor of the Stanford defense all season long. With Sami Francis missing most of the season, she has had to really step up and has delivered the goods at the middle blocker position. As Stanford looks to win a national championship, Vicini’s play is going to be key to their success.

On that note, Stanford will return to action at home on Friday against Pepperdine at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+. That will be Stanford’s first NCAA tournament match. Stanford secured the No.4 overall seed, which means they got the top seed in their region. This ensures home court advantage all the way through the Final Four.

