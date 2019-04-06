The Friday night series opener between No. 2 Stanford and No. 1 UCLA (21-6, 7-3) was headed toward classic status through seven innings, and then added some funky twists on the way to a 3-2 walk-off victory for the Cardinal. Junior Will Matthiessen singled to left field with the bases loaded to score Christian Robinson and end a memorable night at Sunken Diamond. It was the 11th straight win for Stanford (20-3, 7-0 Pac-12). After UCLA tied the game in the top of the frame, Robinson reached on a passed ball after strike three. Then Duke Kinamon was intentionally walked and UCLA's Kyle Mora lost pinch-hitter Nick Oar on a 3-2 count to set the scene for Matthiessen.

A relieved group of Cardinal charged the field in celebration after watching their once 2-0 lead disappear, along with the discipline that has defined their defensive effort all season. UCLA scored twice in the top of the ninth off All-American closer Jack Little. Michael Toglia walked to lead off for the Bruins and Little responded by striking out Jarron Silva. But a single and a double brought home the first Bruin run after a number of missed chances. (That was a theme for both teams; Stanford and UCLA combined to go 5-for-23 with runners in scoring position.) The UCLA dugout was hopping and then Stanford outfielders Kyle Stowers and Christian Robinson let the ball drop on a routine fly ball. It was a failure to communicate and UCLA tied the score and had two runners on with one out. Sophomore lefty Austin Weiermiller replaced Little on the mound, pounded the strike zone and escaped with the score tied. It was a bizarre sequence that looked even more odd when you add a throwing error by Maverick Handley in the top of the eighth -- he threw to second to catch a delayed steal, but no one was covering the base. Tim Tawa and Duke Kinamon each hesitated and that caused them to watch the throw roll into center field as if it was a single to move Jordan Prendiz to third base. Little escaped that jam but it showed the Cardinal's armor was cracking. That wasn't the case for most of a well played game in the field by both teams. Stanford's Brendan Beck was brilliant through seven innings and was supported by gold glove-work by multiple players to protect a 1-0 lead. Brandon Wulff smashed a two-out solo shot into the trees beyond left field in the bottom of the first inning.

Beck also showed his shortstop fielding ability in the first inning to bail out Andrew Daschbach, who kicked a ground ball, recovered but threw high to Beck. The sophomore pitcher caught the ball as he dragged his feet across the bag. That play and Wulff's home run helped the Cardinal settle in. Beck showed his masterful ability to pitch through a talented lineup without overpowering pitches. He can throw strikes with all his pitches -- he allowed only five hits and two walks. He struck out five and needed 87 pitches to go through 7.1 innings. UCLA's Zach Pettway was equally excellent for UCLA after the home run by Wulff. Like Beck, Pettway doesn't have blow-it-by-you stuff, but he makes hitters uncomfortable with the movement on his pitches. Pettway pitched 7.2 innings and navigated his way around eight hits and two walks. As good as Beck and Pettway were on the mound, it was the Kyle Stowers show in the field for much of the game. Stowers' regular position is left field but he started in center to make room for Nick Brueser -- who has been hitting well recently -- to play right and move Wulff to left. He provided the defensive highlight of the night to end a great chance for UCLA to get on the board in the sixth inning. UCLA got a walk from leadoff hitter Garrett Mitchell and a single by Kevin Kendall to put Beck in his toughest spot in the game. Nick Bellafronto nabbed a grounder at third base, tapped the bag and fired ro first just in time for a band-bang double play. Chase Strumpf was on second when UCLA's No. 4 hitter Jack Stronach launched a would-be RBI double. Instead, this happened:

Stowers moved to left field in the seventh when Robinson came in to play center field. The ball found Stowers again and he made a running grab into the wall to prevent another double. To cap off an impressive three-inning stretch for the junior, Stowers smacked a two-out double down the right field line in the bottom of the eighth to score Andrew Daschbach.

