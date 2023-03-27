On Monday, March 27th, Stanford freshman right-handed pitcher Matt Scott was named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week following his stellar Sunday performance against Utah. The Cardinal defeated the Utes 5-1 as Scott pitched 8.0 innings, gave up three hits, zero earned runs, and had six strike outs against 28 batters faced for a total of 102 pitches.

Scott is the first Stanford pitcher to win the award this season and has improved his record to 4-0 to go along with a 1.46 ERA and one save. Scott has had to step into a large role right away and has done a great job of settling in and rising to the occasion.

“Yeah, I think so,” Scott said of whether or not he’s getting more comfortable as a starter. “And I think I said before, I try to treat it like I’m going out there for one inning stints. Just get the guys back in to hit.”

One thing that has helped Scott make this adjustment is his relationship with fellow freshman Malcolm Moore, who is having an excellent season at catcher. The two of them have formed a really good connection, allowing both of them to thrive in their respective roles.

“Both being freshmen, I think you tend to be with each other a lot more,” Scott said of his relationship with Moore. “He is one of my best friends on the team. So, kinda having that chemistry definitely goes a long way. He’s a very supportive catcher, make a bad pitch and he’s not blaming you or anything. He’s right there with you. He takes a lot of credit for things, which oftentimes it’s my fault to be honest. But, having that support behind the plate is definitely crucial.”

The scary thing for opposing teams is that it’s still March with April, May, and possibly June to go. Scott is getting better with each and every start and come the end of the season, there’s no telling what kind of stuff he’s going to be throwing.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com