One of Stanford’s last additions to the 2019 class before signing day may have the most untapped potential of the future 21-member freshmen class. Zahran Manley flipped his commitment Dec. 16 from Bay Area rival Cal after months of staying quiet about his interest in the Cardinal.

“It feels great that’s over,” he told Cardinal Sports Report. “I never really enjoyed the recruiting process. I’m not an attention guy. To have it sealed and done is a relief.”

Manley waited until he was admitted to Stanford to announce that he would go to school on The Farm. He committed to Cal in March for many of the same reasons that made Stanford appealing. But Stanford was always one of his top schools and the offer from the Cardinal completely changed his thinking about his recruiting process.

“Once I was admitted it was a no brainer because of the quality of the people and the life after football,” he said.

Manley visited campus three times and the first visit was all he needed to be impressed: “I fell in love with it. I was walking in a dream on my three visits. It didn’t feel real. It’s going to be special knowing this will be home.

“The student body as a whole … is very diverse and they’re very bright people. I can relate to them a little bit more. I feel like my personality matches with them. They’re going to have a major influence on me as a person and help develop me into the type of person I want to be.

“I know with Stanford that the kids who go to Stanford are very motivated academically. That’s who I am. I wanted to be surrounded by that. Books don’t take a backseat to sports. They go hand in hand.”

About four years ago if you had told Manley he was going to Stanford he probably wouldn’t have believed you. And if you said it was to play football he’d really not believe you. That is unless you were referring to soccer as futbol.

Manley was a talented soccer prospect who played for FC Golden State in the U.S. Soccer Development Academy. He played midfield and right winger. But heading into his freshman season he was feeling burned out on soccer, which isn’t uncommon because of the almost year-round schedule of the sport.

He decided to give football a try at Claremont High. He spent his junior year at Damien High and then spent his senior year at Upland High, which is one of the best teams in the state and offered a better football experience for the fast-developing prospect.

“I’ve been getting better and every single challenge I’m taking it on. I made bigger plays this season. I know the sky is the limit for me. I’m very raw right now.”

Stanford defensive backs coach Duane Akina agrees with that assessment, according to Manley.

“He sees me as a long corner with good feet from my soccer background. He sees me as a cornerback. He showed me film some of the longer guys he’s coached.”

Akina compared Manley to Alijah Holder.

Obviously, soccer training involves a lot of focus on footwork, which Manley said helped when he transitioned to football. And his experience playing midfield made him comfortable keeping track of many moving parts, directing teammates and demanded a high level of conditioning.

One dramatic difference that is still a work in progress is that “tackling” is the same in name only in the two sports.

“That was the toughest transition from soccer to football, was the physicality. That’s something I’ve gotten better at. Coach Akina agrees with me on that. It wasn’t an easy transition. At Upland it’s a very physical defense.”

Manley is looking forward to Big Visit at Stanford because he doesn’t have as developed a relationship with the coaches and other commits as most of his other classmates. He was so low profile with his interest in Stanford that he didn’t speak to many people about it, and that included people at Stanford.

“It’s going to be fun. My family and I are really looking forward to it.”