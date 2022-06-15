Luke Baklenko explains why Stanford made his Top Four
A key target for Stanford in the 2023 class is 3-star offensive tackle Luke Baklenko out of Oaks Christian in Westlake Village, CA. Baklenko is scheduled to take an official visit to Stanford June ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news