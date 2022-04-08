Lukas Kisunas enters the transfer portal as a grad transfer

On Friday, Stanford senior forward Lukas Kisunas entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, a source confirmed to CardinalSportsReport.com. Kisunas is the 5th Stanford player to enter the transfer portal as a graduate transfer along with Daniel Begovich, Sam Beskind, Jaiden Delaire, and Keenan Fitzmorris. Sophomore guard Noah Taitz also entered the transfer portal, though he of course is not of the graduate variety. Like the other graduate transfers, Kisunas will be graduating from Stanford this spring and looking to use his extra year of COVID eligibility elsewhere. Kisunas will be graduating with a degree in psychology.

During his career at Stanford, Kisunas averaged 2.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, 0.4 assists, and 0.3 blocks per game on 55.8% shooting from the field and 49.6% shooting from the foul line in 115 games and 22 starts. In his senior year, he averaged 2.4 points, 1.6 rebounds, 0.3 assists, and 0.2 blocks per game on 63.4% shooting from the field and 52.9% shooting from the foul line in 8.7 minutes played per game in 29 games and 3 starts.

At 6’10”, 255 pounds, Kisunas was a sound presence in the paint for Stanford, doing a nice job of getting rebounds and points inside. He brought a great energy and did his part to build up his teammates. He certainly added depth in the front court. It’s always nice to have big bodies like that inside.

With Kisunas moving on, Stanford can look to give more minutes to forward James Keefe (5.3 points & 4.8 rebounds), who will be a senior and 7-footer Maxime Raynaud (4.5 points & 3.8 rebounds), who will be a sophomore. Both guys have a chance to form a really solid front court for Stanford next season along with stretch forwards Max Murrell (2.4 points & 1.1 rebounds) and Brandon Angel (7.7 points & 2.9 rebounds), both of whom will be juniors and Spencer Jones (12.0 points & 4.5 rebounds), who will be a senior. If freshman Harrison Ingram (10.5 points, 6.7 rebounds, & 3.0 assists) withdraws from the NBA draft by the June 1st deadline, he too will likely see some minutes in the front court as well.

Stanford is currently exploring options in the transfer market to see if they can add some players to join incoming freshmen Jaylen Thompson, Ryan Agarwal, and Benny Gealer. It will be interesting to see if they’ll be able to bring anyone in and how the final roster will shake out.

