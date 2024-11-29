Looking back on the legacy of Bill Walsh

On Friday at 1:00 PM PT on CBS, Stanford football will close out their season with a road game at San Jose State. The name of the Stanford-San Jose State football rivalry is the Bill Walsh Legacy Game after former San Francisco 49ers head coach Bill Walsh, who has ties to both Stanford and San Jose State. Walsh passed away in 2007 at the age of 75.

Bill Walsh played tight end and defensive end at San Jose State, graduating with a degree in physical education in 1955. He then served as a graduate assistant coach at San Jose State while he got his master’s degree in physical education, completing that in 1959.

Shortly thereafter, Walsh would have his first of three stints at Stanford as a defensive backs coach from 1963-65. His second stint at Stanford would be from 1977-78 as head coach and then his third stint would be from 1992-94. In 1977, Walsh guided Stanford to a 9-3 overall record and a 24-14 victory over LSU in the Sun Bowl. In 1978, Walsh guided Stanford to an 8-4 record and a 25-22 victory over Georgia in the Astro-Bluebonnet Bowl.

Years later, Walsh would have his best season ever at Stanford in 1992 as the Cardinal finished the season 10-3 overall with a 24-3 victory over Penn State in the Blockbuster Bowl. However, the final two seasons for Walsh at Stanford were a disappointment. In 1993, Stanford finished the season 4-7 and then in 1994, Stanford finished the season 3-7-1. Walsh retired from coaching after the 1994 season, though he went on to serve in administrative and consultant roles with the San Francisco 49ers, Stanford, and San Jose State.

Speaking of the 49ers, Walsh’s years as head coach is where he gained his fame and became a legend of the sport. From 1979-1988, the 49ers under Bill Walsh won three Super Bowls (XVI, XIX, and XXIII). The 49ers became the team of the ‘80s under Walsh and became one of the most recognizable franchises in all of sports.

Walsh was known for developing what was called the “West Coast offense”, perfecting it during his time with the 49ers. It is a system that prides itself on quick, short gains in the passing game with the hopes of opening things up for bigger plays. Lots of five yard slants and out routes. It’s less run dependent and more dependent on the passing game. That’s why quarterbacks Joe Montana and Steve Young had so much success in it.

Walsh would coach many legends of the game in San Francisco such as Joe Montana, Jerry Rice, Ronnie Lott, Roger Craig, Randy Cross, and Steve Young. Known as a fierce competitor, Walsh got the most out of his players and was a major reason those guys had the careers that they did.

When looking back on the greatest coaches in the history of football, Bill Walsh’s name is right at the top. Both for his overall success and innovation in creating an offensive system that would change the game. It’s neat that his legacy lives on in the Stanford-San Jose State rivalry.

