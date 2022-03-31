Lexie Hull wins Senior CLASS and NCAA Elite 90 Awards

On Thursday, Stanford women’s basketball senior guard Lexie Hull picked up a pair of awards: The 2022 Senior CLASS Award and the 2022 NCAA Elite 90 Award. Below is the pair of releases put out by Stanford Athletics on both awards:

MINNEAPOLIS - Lexie Hull was named the winner of the 2022 Senior CLASS Award, announced Thursday.

The award, chosen by a nationwide vote of Division I women's basketball coaches, national basketball media, and fans, is given annually to the most outstanding student-athlete in Division I women's basketball. Hull is the third Cardinal to win the award in women's basketball, with Candice Wiggins ('07-08) and Nnemkadi Ogwumike ('11-12) having done so previously.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior or graduate student and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character, and competition.

Boasting a 3.90 GPA and set to graduate with both her bachelor's and master's degrees in management science and engineering this spring, Lexie Hull has cemented herself as the quintessential Stanford student-athlete in her time on The Farm. She is the second in program history to be a two-time first-team Academic All-American and just one of 15 players in Stanford history to be named All-Pac-12 three different times, and was also named to the league's All-Defensive Team for the second time this season. Lexie currently ranks 24th in program history with 1,402 career points. Her 191 career 3-pointers rank 11th in program history, and she has started every game in which she was available since her sophomore year. She ranks third on the team with 20 double-digit scoring performances this season and has led the team in scoring 24 times in her career, including a career-high 36 points against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She also leads the team and Pac-12 with 75 steals on the year.Stanford opens the NCAA Tournament on Friday vs. Connecticut at 6:30 p.m. PST on ESPN.

MINNEAPOLIS - Given annually to the student-athlete at the championship site with the highest GPA in each sport by the NCAA, Lexie Hull is the 2022 recipient of the Elite 90 Award.Hull is the third player from Stanford to win the award, joining Brittany McPhee (2017) and Erica Payne (2014).Boasting a 3.90 GPA and set to graduate with both her bachelor's and master's degrees in management science and engineering this spring, Lexie Hull has cemented herself as the quintessential Stanford student-athlete in her time on The Farm. She is the second in program history to be a two-time first-team Academic All-American and just one of 15 players in Stanford history to be named All-Pac-12 three different times, and was also named to the league's All-Defensive Team for the second time this season. Lexie currently ranks 24th in program history with 1,402 career points. Her 191 career 3-pointers rank 11th in program history, and she has started every game in which she was available since her sophomore year. She ranks third on the team with 20 double-digit scoring performances this season and has led the team in scoring 24 times in her career, including a career-high 36 points against Kansas in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. She also leads the team and Pac-12 with 75 steals on the year.Stanford opens the NCAA Tournament on Friday vs. Connecticut at 6:30 p.m. PST on ESPN.

Lexie Hull has had a phenomenal senior year and has truly saved her best for last, scoring a career-high 36 points in her final game at Maples Pavilion in Stanford’s Round of 32 victory over Kansas. Her elite play on both ends of the floor has been phenomenal and she’s a major reason why Stanford is back in the Final Four, looking to win back-to-back national championships. It’ll be fun to see how she performs this weekend in Minneapolis.

Note: Lexie Hull also did an interview this week with Alyssa Charlston of Pac-12 Networks. Video of that is below.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



