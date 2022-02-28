Lexie Hull named Pac-12 WBB Scholar-Athlete of the Year

On Monday, Stanford senior guard Lexie Hull was named Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the 2021-22 season. The release on Pac-12.com says in part:

The award is presented in each of the 24 sports sponsored by the Pac-12 and was established to honor collegiate student-athletes that are standouts both academically and in their sports discipline.

A management science and engineering major, Hull will earn both her undergraduate and coterminal graduate degrees at Stanford in four years. In 2021, she became the second in program history to earn first-team CoSIDA Academic All-America honors (Chiney Ogwumike), and has twice been a member of the Pac-12 Academic Honor Roll in addition to landing on the CoSIDA Academic All-District first team three times. Hull sports an undergraduate GPA of 3.90 and has a 3.75 GPA in her graduate coursework.

Hull is the sixth Pac-12 Women’s Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year from Stanford, joining Alanna Smith (2018-19), Brittany McPhee (2017-18), Chiney Ogwumike (2013-14), Kayla Pedersen (2010-11) and Jayne Appel (2009-10).

In order to be eligible for the Pac-12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year award, student-athletes must be a senior (in athletics eligibility), on track to receive a degree, have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or higher, participate in at least 50 percent of the scheduled contests in the sport and have a minimum one year in residence at the institution. Each Pac-12 institution may nominate one individual per sport, and the winners are selected by a committee of Pac-12 staff members at the conclusion of each sport’s regular season. The athletics accomplishments of the nominees are a consideration in voting for the award.

A Scholar-Athlete of the Year is named in each of the Pac-12’s 24 sponsored sports: baseball, men’s basketball, women’s basketball, beach volleyball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country, football, men’s golf, women’s golf, women’s gymnastics, women’s lacrosse, men’s rowing, women’s rowing, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming & diving, women’s swimming & diving, men’s tennis, women’s tennis, men’s track & field, women’s track & field, women’s volleyball, and wrestling. The award was first established during the 2008-09 academic year.

Lexie Hull has had a fantastic career at Stanford. She was an integral part of the 2021 national championship team that also won the Pac-12 tournament and also an integral part on this year’s team that is looking to repeat in both and currently ranked #2 in the nation. Hull has averaged 10.8 points per game in her career and been really steady ever since her sophomore year, in which she averaged a career-best 13.6 points per game. For her career, she’s shot 39.4% from the field, 37.1% from 3-point range, and 79.7% from the foul line.

On top of her prolific shooting, Hull has improved defensively as well, averaging a career-high 2.2 steals per game. She’s blossomed into a really good two-way player that can help out her team in a variety of ways. With Kiana Williams graduating, Stanford needed Hull to step up this year and she has done so.

Lastly, Hull’s performance in the classroom is amazing as well. To have the GPA that she does and be co-terming while also playing basketball at an elite level is truly remarkable. It’s a reflection of her hard work, dedication to academic excellence, and a model for what every student-athlete ought to strive for.

