Lexie Hull goes 6th overall to Indiana Fever in WNBA Draft

On Monday, Stanford senior guard Lexie Hull went sixth overall to the Indiana Fever in the 2022 WNBA Draft. Hull was projected to get selected, but where was the big question. Some mock drafts had her late first round, others had her in the middle of the second round. Going in the middle of the first round is definitely higher than most people, including myself, thought she’d go. So for Hull and Stanford, this is definitely a pleasant surprise.

In her senior year, Hull averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game on 40.8% shooting from the field, 39.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.4% shooting from the foul line. Hull really came on in the second half of the season and did a great job of boosting her draft stock in the NCAA tournament with a career-high 36 points against Kansas in her final game at Maples Pavilion.

As for what she’ll bring to the Fever, Hull will bring a really nice blend of shooting, rebounding, and defense. She can score at all three levels and has the ability to really heat up from the perimeter. Her defensive tenacity and motor are very desirable traits as well. She’s a player that can make an impact even when her shot is not falling. At 6’1”, Hull has an above average size for a WNBA player, especially at the guard position, so that’s a definite plus for her. She has good physical tools to work with and is a WNBA level player in that sense. On top of that, she has championship experience, winning a national title in 2021. So she brings a winning mindset to the Fever as well.

As far as what she needs to work on, definitely scoring consistency. Some nights she was on fire and other nights she was a bit cold. In 35 games played last season, she had 15 games where she scored 9 points or fewer. If she can learn how to score more consistently that’ll really take her game to the next level. Hull also could improve as a facilitator. She averaged less than 2 assists per game. If she could create more for her teammates, that would just add another dimension to her game.

While the Fever are probably gambling a bit by picking Hull this high, I think it’s a smart selection for them all the same. Especially since she is their third pick in the draft. They also had the second and fourth picks in the first round, giving them a chance to maybe take a shot on someone like Hull who has a lot of upside and could end being better than their projection. It’ll be interesting to see what Hull brings to the Fever this season and how her WNBA career turns out long-term.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com