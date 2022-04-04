Lexie Hull declares for 2022 WNBA Draft

On Monday, Stanford senior guard Lexie Hull declared for the 2022 WNBA Draft following Stanford’s run to the Final Four that ended in defeat against UConn on Friday night in Minneapolis. This news is fully expected as Hull made it clear to the media that this would be her final season in a Cardinal uniform. Hull is graduating from Stanford with both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Management Science and Engineering (MS&E).

"You truly could not ask for someone to do more for a team than Lexie Hull has done," Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said in a release put out by Stanford Athletics. "She has been the engine that's made us run, while excelling at such a high level in every facet of her life. With her hard work ethic and drive, Lexie is sure to find success."

Hull averaged 12.5 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.2 steals per game this past season on 40.0% shooting from the field, 39.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 74.0% shooting from the foul line. She scored a career-high 36 points in her final game at Maples Pavilion in Stanford’s NCAA tournament second round win over Kansas and at times was the top player on the floor for Stanford. When Stanford needed a bucket, she was often the first person they’d go to. Hull scored 1,402 points in her career, 24th all-time in program history. She also made 191 threes in her career, which ranks 11th all-time at Stanford.

As far as Hull’s WNBA outlook is concerned, most mock drafts that I’ve seen have her as a middle to late second round selection. Somewhere in the 17-22 range. The WNBA Draft has three rounds and 36 selections, so odds of her getting selected are very high. What Hull will bring to a WNBA team is a nice combination of scoring and defense. She can score in a variety of ways both around the basket and from the perimeter while also being able to get steals and force turnovers. On top of that, she’s got a national championship ring and knows how to be a part of a winning culture. Those intangibles should serve her well at the next level.

The 2022 WNBA Draft will be on Monday, April 11th at 4:00 PM PT on ESPN. Lexie Hull will look to be Stanford’s 28th WNBA Draft selection, the most recent being Kiana Williams, who was a second round pick of the Seattle Storm in 2021. For those that want a trip down memory lane, Nnemkadi Oguwmike (2012) and Chiney Oguwmike (2014) are the only two players in program history to go number one overall in the WNBA Draft.

