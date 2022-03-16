Lexie and Lacie Hull named Academic All-Americans

On Wednesday, Stanford women’s basketball senior guards Lexie Hull and Lacie Hull both were named Academic All-Americans. Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. - A yearly list that includes the most accomplished student-athletes both in the classroom and on the court, Lexie Hull and Lacie Hull have both been named CoSIDA Academic All-Americans, with Lexie earning a spot on the first team and Lacie on the second team.

The two are the 15th and 16th honorees in program history, while the Cardinal has now featured two Academic All-Americans in the same season for the second year in a row after never previously accomplishing the feat. Lexie, the second player in program history to be named a first-team Academic All-American, joins Chiney Ogwumike (2013, 2014) as the only two-time first-team Academic All-American. Lexie is just one of three players in school history to be named on any Academic All-America team in multiple seasons.

Boasting a 3.90 GPA and set to graduate with both her bachelor's and master's degrees in management science and engineering this spring, Lexie Hull has cemented herself as the quintessential Stanford student-athlete in her time on The Farm. She is just one of 15 players in Stanford history to be named All-Pac-12 three different times, and was also named to the league's All-Defensive Team for the second time this season. Lexie currently ranks 28th in program history with 1,314 career points. Her 181 career 3-pointers rank 12th in program history, and she has started every game in which she was available since her sophomore year. She ranks third on the team with 16 double-digit scoring performances this season and has led the team in scoring 21 times in her career, including a career-high 33 points against Oregon in January. She also leads the team and Pac-12 with 64 steals on the year.

Similar to her sister, Lacie Hull has a 3.89 GPA and will also earn both her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Stanford in four years, with a bachelor's in product design and master's in management science and engineering. Boasting one of the most versatile careers of any Stanford player, Lacie has relished many different roles in her time with the Cardinal, including taking over the starting point guard job this season for the first time. She enters the NCAA Tournament with 129 career games played and 79 starts, including 30 games this season. Named Pac-12 Sixth Player of the Year last season, Lacie has shown tremendous growth in her new role as a senior, featuring the most assists (84) and rebounds (96) of her career, while shooting a team-high 42% from behind the arc.

Lexie Hull, Lacie Hull and the rest of the Cardinal open the NCAA Tournament on Friday, March 18 vs. Montana State at 7 p.m. in Maples Pavilion.

Lexie and Lacie have had tremendous impacts on the Stanford program both on and off the court. They’ve been consistent contributors for all four years and have done a great job of providing veteran leadership. While Lexie has had the better statistical career, both players will forever be joint at the hip when it comes to how their Stanford careers will be remembered. They’ve been incredibly supportive of one another and have each driven each other to be better. It’s cool for them to share this honor in their senior year.

