Last week, Stanford announced the first new addition to Troy Taylor’s coaching staff: Klayton Adams, who was most recently with the Indianapolis Colts as tight ends coach after serving as an assistant offensive line coach (2019-22). Adams will have the role of offensive line coach and run game coordinator, replacing Terry Heffernan who had the same role.

"I'm excited to bring Klayton Adams aboard as our offensive line coach and run game coordinator," Taylor said in the team release. "Klayton is one of the finest offensive line coaches in the country. He has extensive experience in college and the NFL. He's excited to come back to the college game where he can help shape a great experience for our student-athletes at Stanford."

"I am incredibly excited and humbled to have the opportunity to join the Stanford football program," Adams added. "Stanford is a place that sets the example worldwide for achieving excellence in innovation, academics and collegiate athletics. Coach Taylor is not only a winner, but a great man, and I can't wait to join him and get to work on The Farm. Go Cardinal."

What Adams brings to The Farm is a nice blend of NFL and college experience. Prior to his time with the Colts, he was at Colorado from 2013-2018 serving in a few different roles: running backs/tight ends coach, offensive line, and co-offensive coordinator/offensive line coach. Before Colorado, he was at Boise State (2005-06), Western Washington (2007-08), Sacramento State (2009-10), and San Jose State (2011-12).

Adams is a Boise State graduate, playing for the Broncos as a center. He earned a degree in mass communication with an emphasis in journalism. Following his collegiate career, Adams got his start in coaching with Boise State as a student assistant and later as an offensive graduate assistant.

Prior to his Boise State career, Adams played at Sheldon High School in Elk Grove, CA in the Sacramento area. A native of Sacramento, Adams has NorCal roots, something that should also serve him well during his time on The Farm.

When looking at his resume, there’s a lot to like about Klayton Adams. He's a Nor Cal guy, has experience as a college football player, and also coaching experience in both the college and NFL ranks. It’ll be fun to see what dynamic he brings to this new era of Stanford football.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com