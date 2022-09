The kickoff times for the next three Stanford football road games have been set. The road game this upcoming Saturday, September 24th at Washington will kick off at 7:30 PM PT on FS1 and KNBR 1050 radio; the Saturday, October 1st game at Oregon will kick off at 8:00 PM PT on FS1 and KNBR 1050 radio; and the Saturday, October 15th game at Notre Dame will kick off at 4:30 PM PT on NBC and KNBR 1050 radio.

Washington is No.18 in the current AP Top 25 poll while Oregon is No.15. Notre Dame has fallen out of the poll altogether after dropping their first two games to Ohio State and Marshall before squeaking out a home victory against Cal this past Saturday.

