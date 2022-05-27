Kickoff time and TV schedule set for Stanford’s first two games

The Pac-12 has announced some kickoff times and the correlating TV schedules for part of the 2022 football season, including the Pac-12 championship game (Fri. Dec. 2nd at 5:00 PM PT on FOX in Las Vegas, NV). As a result, we now know that Stanford’s season/home opener on September 3rd against Colgate will kick off at 5:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and that their September 10th home game against USC will kick off at 4:30 PM PT on ABC.

Just from a team-marketing perspective, these are both solid kickoff times to start the season. Fans usually don’t like coming to games too early and they also don’t like staying up too late. 4-5:30 PM is right in that sweet spot of ideal kickoff times and Stanford should be happy to have their first two games in that window.

The only real downside of this early part of the schedule is the simple fact that the first two home games of the season are starting before fall quarter begins, which means there won’t be as many students at these games. Stanford will have four home games that will fall within the fall quarter: Oregon State (Sat. Oct. 8), Arizona State (Sat. Oct. 22), Washington State (Sat. November 5), and BYU (Sat. Nov. 26). Kickoff times for those games and the rest of the schedule will be announced later.

