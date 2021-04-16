CardinalSportsReport - Kiana Williams ready to take WNBA by Storm

Known as "Skippy" among teammates and coaches because of her infectious positive energy on the court — that shouldn't contain at moments and would skip on the court — Williams closed her college career with a national championship and will join the defending WNBA champions.

San Antonio’s own @Kiana__W goes to @seattlestorm Love this moment for the National champ and her family! @CampbellChancy @big_mikeSA @StanfordWBB pic.twitter.com/ObQOGN9x2y

The Storm opened Thursday's WNBA Draft with a trade, acquiring third-year guard Kennedy Burke from Indiana in exchange for the rights to the 11th overall pick Aaliyah Wilson. The Storm also added Williams (#18 overall) and forwards N’dea Jones (#23 overall) and Natalie Kucowski (#35 overall) to round out the draft.

“I’m really excited about how the draft ended up for us,” said Storm General Manager Talisa Rhea in a press conference with media after the draft. “We added four great players and we look forward to seeing them compete at training camp.”

Williams etched her name as one of the greatest in program history and cemented her legacy as a senior, winning a national championship in her hometown of San Antonio. She set Stanford's career mark for made 3-pointers, finishing her time on The Farm with 311.

She never missed a game in four seasons and she graduated while on a streak of 128 consecutive starts. She was named the Alamo Region Most Outstanding Player, as well as the Most Outstanding Player of the Pac-12 Tournament. Her 1,834 career points rank 10th in program history, while her 464 career assists are good for ninth. Her 83.3% shooting percentage from the free throw line is tied for the second-best in program history.

Williams is one of only 22 women's basketball players since 2000 to boast over 1,800 points, 450 assists and 300 made 3-pointers in her career - just one of three from the Pac-12 (Sabrina Ionescu, Sydney Wiese).