On Monday, Stanford women’s volleyball senior opposite Kendall Kipp was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week for November 7th. In Stanford’s weekend sweep over Utah and Colorado, Kipp averaged 5.71 kills and 1.86 digs per set on a .378 hitting percentage. Against Utah, Kipp really carried the load with 21 kills, 7 digs, and 3 blocks on a .378 hitting percentage. The following match against Colorado, she had 19 kills, 6 digs, and 3 blocks on a .378 hitting percentage. Yes, her hitting percentage was the same for both matches.

This is Kipp’s second career Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week award as her first one came earlier this season (September 12th). All season long, she has been a real steady force for this Stanford team. Even when others are maybe a bit off, it always seems like Kipp delivers the goods.

Up next for Stanford will be a road trip to Southern California to face USC and UCLA. Up first will be USC on Wednesday. That will begin at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks.

