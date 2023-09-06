On Tuesday, Stanford fifth year opposite Kendall Kipp and junior setter Kami Miner picked up Pac-12 women’s volleyball player of the week honors. Kipp was named Offensive Player of the Week while Miner was named Defensive Player of the Week.

Kipp had 15 kills in both matches played last week: A home loss (0-3) to No. 8 Florida and a road victory (3-0) at No. 7 Texas. Against Florida, Kipp had a .306 hitting percentage to go along with two blocks and three digs. Against Texas, Kipp had a .343 hitting percentage to go along with seven blocks and 10 digs. This is Kipp’s third Offensive Player of the Week award of her career.

Miner averaged 4.0 digs, 0.5 blocks, and 11.33 assists per set across both matches. Against Florida, she had 33 assists, 10 digs, two kills, and one service ace. Against Texas, she had 35 assists, 14 digs, three blocks, and one service ace. This is Miner’s sixth Player of the Week honor of her career and her first Defensive Player of the Week honor. She’s also been named Freshman of the Week (four times) and Offensive Player of the Week (once).

Across the bay, Cal’s Maggie Li was named Freshman of the Week after totaling 33 kills on a .329 hitting percentage in two wins over Southern Utah and Portland State. The freshman outside hitter from Beijing is playing extremely well as this was her second Freshman of the Week honor.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook & Twitter: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, & Twitter: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com