On Monday, Stanford senior opposite Kendall Kipp and freshman outside hitter Elia Rubin earned Pac-12 weekly honors for September 5-11. Kipp was named Pac-12 Offensive Player of the Week while Rubin was named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week.

Stanford picked up a split in the Twin Cities last week in the Pac-12/Big Ten Challenge, knocking off #3 Minnesota on Saturday after losing to #20 Penn State on Friday. Stanford rose to #9 in the AVCA Coaches Poll as a result.

Kipp and Rubin were crucial to Stanford’s success against Minnesota. Kipp had 17 kills, 6 digs, and 3 blocks while Rubin had 12 kills, 11 digs, and 3 blocks. Without their performance, Stanford would not have gotten the victory. They both rose to the occasion and came up big in clutch moments.

Up next for Stanford is a road match at #2 Nebraska on Tuesday. That will begin at 5:00 PM PT on Big Ten Network.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker on Facebook and Twitter, click here.

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com