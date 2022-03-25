Keenan Fitzmorris enters the grad transfer portal

Per Verbal Commits’ transfer portal tracker, Stanford redshirt junior center Keenan Fitzmorris has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Fitzmorris is graduating from Stanford with a degree in Psychology. Fitzmorris came to Stanford as a 2018 3-star center out of Overland Park, Kansas who played his senior year at New Hampton School in New Hampton, New Hampshire.

During his four years on The Farm, Fitzmorris only played in two seasons. In his freshman year (2018-19), he redshirted and in his redshirt junior/academic senior year (2021-22), he missed the entire season due to injury. In his redshirt freshman/academic sophomore year, he played in 13 games, totaling 6 points and 7 rebounds on 3-11 (27.3%) shooting from the field in 25 total minutes played. In his redshirt sophomore/academic junior year, he totaled 1 rebound in 8 minutes played, not scoring a single point. Fitzmorris did well in the classroom as a two-time Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll student (2020, 2021) as well as NABC Honors Court (2021).

Fitzmorris came to The Farm with at least a little bit of hype. Rivals rated him as a 3-star recruit and the 13th best center in the 2018 class all while making the Rivals150. And yet, due to injuries and just an inability to fully realize his potential, he never was able to become the player that Rivals and other scouting services thought he’d become. It’s a reminder that 7-footers are really difficult to project. Given their size alone, it’s hard to ignore even the rawest of 7-footers as serious prospects. And yet some just simply don’t pan out. Fitzmorris unfortunately is in this group.

That all said, Fitzmorris remained a very supportive teammate throughout his time at Stanford. He was always cheering on his teammates even when he wasn’t able to compete. That speaks volumes of his character and the kind of person he is. Good locker room guys like that have value even if they never see the court in a game.

As far as what he can offer a program next season, more than anything Keenan Fitzmorris can offer a positive attitude and the chance to mentor some younger guys who are just coming up. He could also be a solid practice player just by virtue of his size alone. 7-footers don’t grow on trees. The real key for him is health. If he’s able to prove to teams that he’s at least healthy enough to practice, his combination of size and experience should ensure he finds a home somewhere. Though it’ll likely be at the mid-major level.

