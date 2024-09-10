Kami Miner named ACC WVB Setter of the Week: September 9th

On Monday, September 9th, Stanford women’s volleyball senior Kami Miner was named ACC Setter of the Week after guiding Stanford to wins over then-No. 6 Wisconsin and then-No. 24 Marquette in Milwaukee. During the two matches, Miner averaged 11.4 assists, 3.29 digs, and 0.71 kills per set. On the season, she is averaging 10.42 assists, 3.33 digs, and 0.67 kills per set.

Miner continues to be one of the top setters in the country. She has great explosion on her jumps and phenomenal touch, knowing how to get the ball to her teammates for easy kills. She makes it all look so effortless and easy, a mark of how good she really is.

Against Wisconsin, Stanford won 3-1 (26-24, 18-25, 25-22, 25-22). Against Marquette, Stanford won 3-0 (25-18, 25-17, 25-22). On the season, Stanford is now 4-0. This week, they’ll play at UCSB on Tuesday at 7:00 PM PT on ESPN+ and then play at Pepperdine on Wednesday at 6:00 PM PT on ESPN+ before returning home to face No. 6 Texas on Sunday at 12:00 PM PT on ESPN. As a result of their strong start to the season, Stanford is now ranked No. 2 in the country. It’ll be fun to see how they do this week.

