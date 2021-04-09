CardinalSportsReport - Junior Benjamin Hudson left speechless by offer

Stanford offered Benjamin Hudson Thursday night after recruiting him for several months.

"Amazing, exciting, humbling. I don't have the words," Hudson said of the offer in a direct message to Cardinal Sports Report.

Hudson and inside linebackers coach Eric Sanders have a strong relationship. He also has been in regular contact with area recruiter Pete Alamar and recruiting director Mike Eubanks. Hudson and this Bishop Gorman teammates are in the midst of a very short spring football season and Hudson is playing outside linebacker, but he's a prospect to play inside for Stanford.

When asked if Sanders had watched the spring football videos, Hudson said: "Coach E watches everything. In this process, there hasn't been many coaches as detailed as Coach E. We have talked for months and truly built a great relationship."

Stanford wants to sign two or three inside linebackers in the class and with this offer Hudson becomes the most likely first commit in that group.

According to Hudson, Oregon State, Cal, Oregon, UCLA Air Force, Vanderbilt, UNLV, and Arizona are also recruiting him. Oregon, Oregon State and Cal have not offered yet.

The Bruins recently offered and this recruiting contest is probably Stanford vs. UCLA. Hudson reportedly hopes to commit to a school before his senior year season.