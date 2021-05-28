JP Deeter excited about offer and plans to visit

He told Cardinal Sports Report in a direct message that his reaction to the offer "was pure excitement" and he is looking for a date when he can get out for a visit.

Stanford offered Texas defensive lineman J.P. Deeter Friday and the Cardinal immediately vaulted into his top tier of schools he's considering.

Defensive line coach Diron Reynolds got in touch with Deeter about a month ago and has been building a relationship leading up to the call to offer. Deeter also has offers from Washington State, San Diego State, Army, Navy, Air Force and several other schools.

He has an official visit schedule for June 24-26 at Washington State and before Stanford jumped in it was the Cougars out in front to earn his verbal pledge.

Deeter played his first two seasons in Kansas before making the move to Manvel.