Joshua Pakola enters the transfer portal

Per Rivals’ transfer portal tracker, former Stanford defensive lineman Joshua Pakola has entered the transfer portal after not being listed on the roster at all last season. Pakola was on the roster for the 2019 and 2020 seasons and played in a total of four games during his Stanford career, accumulating two total tackles (1 solo) during his time on The Farm.

Pakola came to Stanford with a lot of promise as a 4-star defensive end out of nearby Saint Francis High School in Mountain View, CA, but never was able to see the field much and end up reaching the potential that many feel he had. When he wasn’t listed on the roster last season, there was speculation that his days playing for Stanford could be over. With him entering the transfer portal, that mystery has now been solved. It’ll be interesting to see where Pakola ends up and whether or not he ends his football career on a more positive note.

