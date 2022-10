On Monday, Stanford junior kicker Joshua Karty was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week for October 17th while his teammate senior safety Jonathan McGill was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week. Karty went 3-3 on his field goals along with 1-1 on his extra points in Stanford’s 16-14 win at Notre Dame on Saturday. Two of the field goals were from 43 yards out while one was from 45 yards out. This is Karty’s second Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week award this season.

Karty has been money for Stanford all season long. After the game, Stanford head coach David Shaw called him a “weapon” while also saying he feels a lot more comfortable attempting field goals knowing Karty is out there doing the kicking. Karty has proven his worth as one of the top kickers in the nation due to his reliability and consistency. He’s got great range and anything inside 50 yards is close to automatic for him. He’s never missed a field goal inside 48 yards in his entire Stanford career.

Stanford will return to action on Saturday when they host Arizona State at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks. That will be a 1:00 PM PT kickoff on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

