Stanford junior kicker Joshua Karty has been named a finalist for the Lou Groza Award. The award is given out annually to the “Collegiate Place-Kicker of the Year” by the Palm Beach County Sports Commission and the Orange Bowl.

Karty had a fantastic season, being name Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week four times this season and the Lou Groza Star of the Week twice. Karty went 18-18 on his field goals and 24-25 on his extra points, missing an extra point in the final game of the year against BYU. Karty made a career-long and Big Game record 61 yard kick at Cal and has arguably been the best player on this entire Stanford team.

If Karty gets the award, it will certainly be well-deserved. He’s been consistent all season long and has also shown off his ability to make some pretty spectacular kicks. It’s honestly hard to imagine that anyone in the nation has been better.

