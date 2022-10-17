On Monday, Stanford senior safety Jonathan McGill was named Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for Oct. 17 while his teammate junior kicker Joshua Karty was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week. This is McGill’s first career Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week award. He's the first Stanford player to receive the award since Kyu Blu Kelly in Week 2 of last season.

McGill was very instrumental in Stanford’s 16-14 win at Notre Dame on Saturday, totaling 4 tackles (3 solo), 1 tackle for a loss, 1 pass break up, and 1 fumble recovery. McGill’s fumble recovery came in the 4th quarter on the ensuing Notre Dame drive after Karty’s go-ahead field goal to give Stanford a 16-14 lead. Fifth-year safety Kendall Williamson was the defender who forced the fumble. As for McGill’s pass break up, that came on the final Notre Dame possession on a 4th and 7, sealing the victory for Stanford.

McGill is the heart and soul of the Stanford secondary, named a team captain for this season. He brings a lot of fire and passion to the unit, always giving it his all on every down. As Stanford seeks to heat up in the second half of the season, getting McGill rolling is going to be key.

Stanford will return to action on Saturday when they host Arizona State. Kickoff will be at 1:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and KNBR 1050 AM radio.

