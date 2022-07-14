Jeanette Pohlen named Stanford WBB Director of Player Development

After spending this past season as a coaching intern, former Stanford standout Jeanette Pohlen has been named the new Director of Player Development for Stanford women’s basketball. As a senior, Pohlen was named 2010-11 Pac-10 Player of the Year and helped Stanford reach the Final Four in each of her four seasons on The Farm. She went on to get selected 9th overall by the Indiana Fever in the 2011 WNBA Draft, helping them win the 2012 WNBA title one year later.

"I'm so grateful to be back with the program," Pohlen said in the team release. "Stanford has always felt like home, so having the opportunity to work in a program I know well with some amazing people is really exciting. I can't wait to get started!"

Head coach Tara VanDerveer is excited to see Pohlen get this new opportunity with the program. Given her experience and knowledge of Stanford, VanDerveer is confident that Pohlen will do a fantastic job in her new role.

"Jeanette is a perfect choice to develop this new position for our program," VanDerveer added in the release. "Her knowledge of the team and department matched with her experience and success as a player will be important assets to our student-athletes."

Pohlen isn’t the only person to get a new job in the women’s basketball program. Brian Shank has been hired as the new technology coordinator for the program after spending eight seasons at Rutgers in a similar role. This will be his first season on The Farm.

