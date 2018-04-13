Stanford’s 2020 class already has its leader, Jana Van Gytenbeek (Greenwood Village, Colo.) is potentially the Cardinal’s point guard of the future after committing during a New Year’s Eve visit to The Farm.

For Van Gytenbeek it was the realization of a dream she's had since before a sixth grade trip to a Stanford camp. Stanford won her over almost the moment she got to campus about six years ago.

“The coaches and all the players, even when I was a little kid, it just felt so warm, so I loved that. From then on I was like, ‘This is my dream school. I want to go here,’” she said.

Van Gytenbeek developed her gym rat mentality over the following years and Stanford’s coaches watched her progress during an AAU game last summer. She revisited Stanford in June for another camp, this time with more of a recruit mindset.

“Yeah, in a way it did (feel different), but at the same time it was a fun camp with the people I met, so I didn’t feel like it was the biggest recruiting thing ever. But I knew I wanted them to know who I am,” she said.

After evaluating her during a Cherry Creek High game this past season the Stanford coaches told Van Gytenbeek during a phone call that she was their No. 1 point guard for the 2020 class.

When Van Gytenbeek got the offer on New Year's Eve she didn’t hesitate: “I said yes on the spot,” she laughed.

Caryn Jarocki is the head coach of Van Gytenbeek’s travel team, Colorado Basketball Club, and at Highlands Ranch, where she’s won more than 600 games. Jarocki has watched the star sophomore develop into the type of athlete and student that made it not the least bit surprising that Stanford would offer.

“Something that makes her unique is she’s a pretty fearless player," Jarocki said. "If she makes a mistake she doesn’t dwell on the past. She’ll hustle back to try to get the ball back. She’ll try stuff on the court and she’s selfless. She can see the floor really well. She is becoming a pretty darn good shooter, too.

“She does have quite a bit of natural ability, but in our club … we really stress teamwork and making the next pass. It’s much cooler to pass the ball to someone who scores than to actually score yourself. She has really bought into that philosophy and definitely exudes that attitude every single day.”

Van Gytenbeek said Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer and associate head coach Kate Paye have praised her advanced passing ability. She described getting an assist as her favorite thing to do.

Van Gytenbeek never seems to miss a day in the gym to put up shots or work on her game, Jarocki said. And don’t expect that to change after her commitment.

“What I focus on now is putting in more work than I ever have before,” she said. “Because I have been given such an amazing opportunity, I need to work harder. We talk about the little things every day -- shooting every day and ball handling. I need to put in work because I have lot to do, especially if I want to start and make an impact. I’m going to have to put in so much work.”

Van Gytenbeek knows that goes for off the court as well. And she has several role models in her family of how to work in the classroom -- Her sister Kyli attended Yale and her brother Carter is a pitcher at Army.

So, with Jana headed to Stanford, how are bragging rights going to be decided?

“That’s the million dollar question,” she laughed. “I don’t know. Honestly, we all just push each other and we all love each other. We’re all so proud of each other.”

Jarocki doesn’t see the road in front of Van Gytenbeek to officially become a Cardinal as a daunting challenge because of her work ethic.

“She’s a very good student," Jarocki said. "I think of it as a blessing that she’s committed so early because now she can purposefully pick her classes, purposefully get her grades and study knowing what’s at stake. Her direction is clearly defined.”