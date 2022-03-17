Jaiden Delaire enters grad transfer portal

Per Verbal Commits’ transfer portal tracker, Stanford senior forward Jaiden Delaire has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Delaire averaged 7.9 points and 3.1 rebounds per game for his Stanford career. This past season, he averaged 10.1 points and 4.0 rebounds per game on 42.5% shooting from the field, 32.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 66.2% shooting from the foul line.

Delaire had some good moments for the Cardinal this season, most notably hitting the game winning 3-pointer to beat Oregon at home. When Stanford was in need of a bucket, he was often a guy who they could go to. He was never afraid to take an important shot.

Delaire has been sort of a double-edged sword for Stanford. On the plus side he hustles, is capable of making big-time shots, and brought a lot of fire and passion. On the negative side, he would sometimes make ill-advised turnovers, take bad shots, and was very streaky. Some nights he was fantastic and other nights, not so much.

Still, through all the ups and downs, Cardinal fans should remember him fondly. He always gave it his all and when other guys weren’t getting it done, he was often there to pick up the slack. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up. He’s a guy where fit matters a lot. If he can get with the right school, in the right system, he could end up being a productive player for another program.

As far as Stanford is concerned, it’s probably best that Delaire not come back. Only because they’re going to want to give more minutes to incoming freshmen Jaylen Thompson and Ryan Agarwal while also giving Spencer Jones more of an expanded role. It wasn’t anticipated he would be back next year. The only question was whether or not he’d go pro or find another school to finish his career at. This really is a parting of ways that seems mutually beneficial for both sides.

