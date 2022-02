Rivals.com National Recruiting Director Adam Gorney caught up with 2023 4-star tight end Walker Lyons about his top six schools: Alabama, Ohio State, BYU, Utah, USC, and Stanford. Video of that interview is below. CardinalSportsReport.com went in-depth with Lyons about Stanford last week. Look for that article to drop in the coming days.

