Last weekend, Carlos Alcaraz picked up his second Wimbledon and 4th overall grand slam singles title while Barbora Krejcikova won her first Wimbledon and second overall grand slam singles title. Both players had amazing tournaments and proved themselves to be the best in their respective draws.

While not garnering nearly as much attention as the gentlemen’s and ladies’ singles, Stanford had a champion of their own as incoming freshman Alexander Razeghi (United States) won the Wimbledon junior boys doubles title along with Max Schoenhaus (Germany). Razeghi and Schoenhaus defeated Czech Republic duo Jan Klimas and Jan Kumstat 7-6, 6-4 in the final. In the first set tiebreaker, Razeghi and Schoenhaus dominated 7-1.

Razeghi and Schoenhaus were not seeded, making their run all the more impressive. In the quarterfinals, they knocked off the top seeded doubles team Federico Cina (Italy) and Maxim Mrva 3-6, 7-5, [11-9]. In the semifinals they defeated the third seeded doubles team Kaylan Bigun (USA) and Jagger Leach (USA) 7-6, 6-3.

The win over Cina and Mrva was crazy as it went to a ten point tie breaker in lieu of a third set per tournament rules. To win a ten point tiebreaker 11-9 takes a lot of grit and determination. That’s a match where you really have to dig deep and not get discouraged. That was certainly the highlight match of the tournament for Razeghi and Schoenhaus.

As far as what this means for Razeghi personally, this doubles title has to give him a lot of confidence going into his Stanford career. There is no more important venue and tournament in all of tennis than Wimbledon. Even at the junior level, to leave Wimbledon with a trophy is a big deal.

On top of winning the Wimbledon junior boys doubles title, Alexander Razeghi comes to Stanford with a lot of acclaim. Tennisrecruiting.net has him rated as a 5-star blue chip recruit ranked 4th overall in the nation and second in his home state of Texas. He played a top five schedule and is ranked 24th in the ITF junior rankings. He’s got a chance to make a real impact on the Cardinal program and make to the ATP Tour once his college career is over.

Note: I would like to give a quick shout out to Annika Penickova and her twin sister Kristina Penickova for playing in the Wimbledon junior girls singles and doubles tournament. They both won their first round singles matches and played as a team, losing their first round doubles match. Their father Tomas Penicka was my tennis coach when I was coming up and was a major reason why I had as much success as I did in my four-year high school varsity career. I felt very blessed to have him as a coach as I knew I was working with someone who really knew the game. It’s been an absolute blast to follow Annika and Kristina’s career from birth all the way until today. I can’t wait to see what the future has in store for them!

